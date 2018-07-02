× 18-year-old arrested in connection to Petersburg shooting

PETERSBURG, Va. – An 18-year-old has been arrested in connection to a shooting on Halifax Street in Petersburg Sunday afternoon.

Keniard Deonta-Sarcez Watson of Petersburg was arrested Monday afternoon and charged with malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling.

Police said they were called to the 1200 block of Halifax Street for a person shot at approximately 12:11 p.m. Upon arrival, an adult male was found with multiple gunshot wounds. That male was transported via MedFlight to VCU Medical Center.

Crime Insider sources said that victim suffered life-threatening injuries.

Police said Watson was arrested without incident in the 1300 block of Halifax Street just after noon Monday.

Sunday’s shooting came less than 24 hours after a deadly triple shooting in the city.

If you have any additional information that could help detectives, contact Detective Thomas Carter at (804)732-4222 or the Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.