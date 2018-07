RICHMOND, Va. — An increase to Richmond’s meals tax went into effect on Sunday.

Richmond City Council members approved a measure in February which bumped the meals tax at restaurants from 6 to seven and a half-percent.

The total tax, combined with sales tax, increases from 11.3 to 12.8-percent.

Mayor Levar Stoney said the increase is expected to generate more than $9 million each year that would go towards renovating city schools

However, some locals said the increase is unfairly placing the financial burden for fixing schools on small businesses.