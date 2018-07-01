× Suspicious death investigation underway in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, Va. — Chesterfield Police are investigating a suspicious death after a traffic crash.

Officer responded to an accident in the 11000 block of Winterpock Road around 3:00 am Sunday Morning.

Police arrived and found a person inside a car.

The victim was taken to the hospital where they later died, they have not yet released their name.

After further investigation police determine the person died of injuries sustained before the crash.

They are asking the public for help.

If you have any information that could help call Crime Solvers anonymously at (804) 646-0660.