Sign up for Anthem LemonAid to help fight childhood cancer

RICHMOND, Va. — Anthem LemonAid will return to Richmond this summer.

The signature event has been raising money to help children fight cancer at Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU (CHoR) since 2001.

“This summer, Richmond-area families, businesses and community organizations, can join together to make a big difference for local kids with cancer by setting up a lemonade stand the weekend of July 20-22,” Rachel Bruni, Executive Director, Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals at Children’s Hospital Foundation, said. “It’s free to participate and supplies are provided. Every registered participant will receive lemonade mix, cups, a pitcher, a banner, stickers and sunglasses. Stands can be set up at one of the approved partner retail locations or at a place of participants’ choosing, such as a local business, front yard, or neighborhood pool.”

Instead of buying lemonade from the stand, thirsty neighbors make a donation in exchange for the refreshing drink.

All the money raised from Anthem LemonAid will “support the $250,000 fundraising goal,” Bruni said.

WTVR CBS 6 is once again a proud sponsor of Anthem LemonAid. Be sure to stop by our booth outside the CBS 6 studios on the corner of Broad and Tilden on Friday, July 20 from 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Additional sponsors include Children’s Hospital Foundation, Virginia Credit Union, RVA Primrose Schools, Call Federal Credit Union, Walmart, Sam’s Club, Kroger, Walgreens, Sweet Frog and Mexico Restaurant.

To learn more and register for Anthem LemonAid, click here.