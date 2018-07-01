Crews rescue men ‘in distress’ from James River

RICHMOND, Va. – Water rescue crews hauled in two men from the James River near Belle Isle Sunday evening.

Richmond Fire officials said their Belle Isle water rescue team spotted two men “in distress” about 100 yards from the shore.

“They quickly deployed and were able to safely rescue two males from the river,” officials said.

One of the men suffered minor injuries and was treated by a medical team at the scene, according to fire officials.

Firefighters reminded folks that when the river is above 5 feet, a personal flotation device is required.

At last check Sunday, the James was just over 5 feet.

