LeBron James agrees to $154M contract with Lakers

Basketball superstar LeBron James has agreed to a four-year, $154 million deal to join the Los Angeles Lakers, his agency, Klutch Sports Group, announced Sunday night.

The four-time NBA Most Valuable Player has spent 15 NBA seasons playing for the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Miami Heat.

Nicknamed “King James,” he is possibly the NBA’s most dominant player, with countless endorsement deals.

James joined the NBA In 2003 as the first overall NBA draft pick by Cleveland.

But it was with the Miami Heat in 2012 that he won his first championship.

Two years later, he said he would rejoin the Cavaliers. And in June 2016, they beat the Golden State Warriors 93-89 in a deciding Game 7 to win the NBA Championship. His performance earned him unanimous MVP honors.

The victory was the first major sports championship for a Cleveland team since 1964.

Last year, James topped Michael Jordan as the all-time playoff scoring leader, beating Jordan’s 20-year record.