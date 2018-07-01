Man charged, victim ID’d in fatal 3-vehicle crash on I-64

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A driver has been charged in a deadly three-vehicle crash that closed all lanes of I-64 east in Henrico County for hours Friday afternoon.

Sgt. Keeli L. Hill with Virginia State Police said the wreck happened just east of Laburnum Avenue (mile marker 196) after 4 p.m.

Hill said 74-year-old Larry M. Kemp of Richmond was headed eastbound in the left lane when he tried to merge into the middle lane because of truck on the left shoulder and crews working in the median.

That is when Hill said a pickup driven by 29-year-old Travis A. Scarborough of Richmond rear-ended Kemp and caused his sedan to crash into the work truck on the interstate's shoulder.

Kemp and his passenger, 82-year-old Doris A. Boykin of Suffolk, were transported an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Officials said Kemp died of his injuries at the hospital.

Scarborough was charged with reckless driving and having no valid operators license.

The interstate was closed for nearly four hours and traffic was being rerouted off at Exit 195. At one point, traffic was backed up for more than four miles.

Hill said the crash remains under investigation with the aid of the Virginia State Police Crash Reconstruction Team.

