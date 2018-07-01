Petersburg shooting victim medflighted to Richmond

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PETERSBURG, Va. – Less than 24 hours after a deadly triple shooting, police are investigating another shooting that sent a man to the hospital.

Investigators said the shooting happened Sunday afternoon in the 1200 block of Halifax Street.

Lt. Emanuel Chambliss with Petersburg Police said the victim was medflighted to VCU Medical Center.

Crime Insider sources said that victim suffered life-threatening injuries.

Police said they are still early in their investigation and do not yet have a suspect description.

No additional details were available at last check.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212 or text the keyword pdcash followed by the tip and send to 274637.

