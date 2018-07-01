Attention area chefs — Sign up for the Anthem LemonAid Restaurant Challenge

The Anthem LemonAid Restaurant Challenge is a contest that asks area restaurants and food retailers to raise funds for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals by creating a lemon-inspired item for their menu and donating a portion of the item’s sales.

Visit one of these participating restaurants and breweries later this month to help put a squeeze on childhood cancer:

Bistro 27

District 5

Duck Donuts

Garden Grove Brewing Company

Gelati Celesti

Little Saint

Max’s on Broad

Pearl’s Cupcake Shoppe

Tarrant’s Café

Tarrant’s West

Vagabond

4 ways you can get involved:

Register to host a stand at your business or home – It’s FREE and supplies are provided! Register to host an Online LemonAid Stand and make a donation. Support a local stand by purchasing a refreshing glass of lemonade. Visit these participating restaurants and breweries Friday, July 20 through Sunday, July 22:

Bistro 27



Recipe: TBD

Location: 27 W. Broad St. Richmond, VA 23220

Website: http://bistrotwentyseven.com/

District 5

Recipe Items:

Drink: The Ian Malcolm (Hendricks Gin, Fresh Lemon, Crushed Cucumber Slices, Simple Syrup, and Soda Water) and

Entrée: Pan Seared salmon with a lemon dill sauce, served with grilled asparagus and quinoa salad.

Location: 1911 W. Main St. Richmond, VA 23220

Website: http://district5rva.com/

Duck Donuts



Recipe: TBD

Locations: The Shops at Willow Lawn: 1601 Willow Lawn Dr. Richmond, VA 23230

Website: https://duckdonuts.com/

Garden Grove Brewing Company

Recipe: Tri-Lemon Saison (Wheat based Saison made with apple, lemon verbena, lemongrass, hibiscus, lemon peel, raspberry, & cornflowers)

Location: 3445 W. Cary St. Richmond, VA 23221

Website: https://gardengrovebrewing.com/

Gelati Celesti

Recipe: TBD

Locations:

Short Pump: 11805 W. Broad St. Henrico, VA 23233

Bon Air: 3004 Stony Point Road Richmond, VA 23235

West End: 8906 A West Broad St. Richmond, VA 23294

Scott’s Addition: 1400 N. Boulevard Richmond, VA 23230

Website: https://www.gelatiicecream.com

Little Saint

Recipe: TBD

Location: 2901 Park Ave. Richmond, VA 23221

Website: https://www.littlesaintrva.com/

Max’s on Broad

Recipe Items: TBD

Location: 305 Brook Rd, Richmond, VA 23220

Website: http://maxsonbroad.com/

Pearl’s Cupcake Shoppe

Recipe: Lemonade Cupcake (lemon cake, filled with a homemade lemon curd, topped with lemon buttercream, and lemon zest)

Location: 5812 Grove Avenue Richmond, VA 23226

Website: http://pearlsbakeshoppe.com/

Tarrant’s Café

Recipe: TDB

Location: 1 W Broad St, Richmond, VA 23220

Website: https://tarrantscaferva.com/

Tarrant’s West

Recipe: TDB

Location: 11129 Three Chopt Rd, Richmond, VA 23233

Website: https://tarrantswestrva.com/

Vagabond

Recipe: Lemon Bars

Location: 700 E. Broad St. Richmond, VA 23219

Website: http://vagabondrva.com/