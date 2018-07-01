Attention area chefs — Sign up for the Anthem LemonAid Restaurant Challenge

The Anthem LemonAid Restaurant Challenge is a contest that asks area restaurants and food retailers to raise funds for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals by creating a lemon-inspired item for their menu and donating a portion of the item’s sales.
Visit one of these participating restaurants and breweries later this month to help put a squeeze on childhood cancer:
Bistro 27
District 5
Duck Donuts
Garden Grove Brewing Company
Gelati Celesti
Little Saint
Max’s on Broad
Pearl’s Cupcake Shoppe
Tarrant’s Café
Tarrant’s West
Vagabond
4 ways you can get involved:
-
- Register to host a stand at your business or home – It’s FREE and supplies are provided!
- Register to host an Online LemonAid Stand and make a donation.
- Support a local stand by purchasing a refreshing glass of lemonade.
- Visit these participating restaurants and breweries Friday, July 20 through Sunday, July 22:
Bistro 27
Recipe: TBD
Location: 27 W. Broad St. Richmond, VA 23220
Website: http://bistrotwentyseven.com/
District 5
Recipe Items:
- Drink: The Ian Malcolm (Hendricks Gin, Fresh Lemon, Crushed Cucumber Slices, Simple Syrup, and Soda Water) and
- Entrée: Pan Seared salmon with a lemon dill sauce, served with grilled asparagus and quinoa salad.
Location: 1911 W. Main St. Richmond, VA 23220
Website: http://district5rva.com/
Duck Donuts
Recipe: TBD
Locations: The Shops at Willow Lawn: 1601 Willow Lawn Dr. Richmond, VA 23230
Website: https://duckdonuts.com/
Garden Grove Brewing Company
Recipe: Tri-Lemon Saison (Wheat based Saison made with apple, lemon verbena, lemongrass, hibiscus, lemon peel, raspberry, & cornflowers)
Location: 3445 W. Cary St. Richmond, VA 23221
Website: https://gardengrovebrewing.com/
Gelati Celesti
Recipe: TBD
Locations:
- Short Pump: 11805 W. Broad St. Henrico, VA 23233
- Bon Air: 3004 Stony Point Road Richmond, VA 23235
- West End: 8906 A West Broad St. Richmond, VA 23294
- Scott’s Addition: 1400 N. Boulevard Richmond, VA 23230
Website: https://www.gelatiicecream.com
Little Saint
Recipe: TBD
Location: 2901 Park Ave. Richmond, VA 23221
Website: https://www.littlesaintrva.com/
Max’s on Broad
Recipe Items: TBD
Location: 305 Brook Rd, Richmond, VA 23220
Website: http://maxsonbroad.com/
Pearl’s Cupcake Shoppe
Recipe: Lemonade Cupcake (lemon cake, filled with a homemade lemon curd, topped with lemon buttercream, and lemon zest)
Location: 5812 Grove Avenue Richmond, VA 23226
Website: http://pearlsbakeshoppe.com/
Tarrant’s Café
Recipe: TDB
Location: 1 W Broad St, Richmond, VA 23220
Website: https://tarrantscaferva.com/
Tarrant’s West
Recipe: TDB
Location: 11129 Three Chopt Rd, Richmond, VA 23233
Website: https://tarrantswestrva.com/
Vagabond
Recipe: Lemon Bars
Location: 700 E. Broad St. Richmond, VA 23219
Website: http://vagabondrva.com/