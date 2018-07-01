Fireworks Guide: Where to see fireworks on July 4

3-vehicle crash closes Jeff Davis Highway; 1 critically injured

Posted 10:48 pm, July 1, 2018, by , Updated at 11:05PM, July 1, 2018

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A three-vehicle crash shutdown Jefferson Davis Highway at Dundas Road in Chesterfield County for hours Sunday.

Police were called to the wreck around 8:30 p.m.

Chesterfield Police said one person was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A CBS 6 crew on the scene spotted one car in the median of the highway.

At last check at 10:50 p.m., all lanes of Jefferson Davis Highway remained closed.

There has been no word on what led to the crash.

