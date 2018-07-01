3-vehicle crash closes Jeff Davis Highway; 1 critically injured

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A three-vehicle crash shutdown Jefferson Davis Highway at Dundas Road in Chesterfield County for hours Sunday.

Police were called to the wreck around 8:30 p.m.

Accident: NB on US-1 at MM86 in Chesterfield Co. All travel lanes closed.8:52PM — 511 Central Virginia (@511centralva) July 2, 2018

Chesterfield Police said one person was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A CBS 6 crew on the scene spotted one car in the median of the highway.

At last check at 10:50 p.m., all lanes of Jefferson Davis Highway remained closed.

There has been no word on what led to the crash.

If you see breaking news, and can do so safely, shoot a photo or video and send it to CBS 6. You can also upload photos to our Facebook page or email pics@wtvr.com from your phone.

Update: Accident: NB on US-1 at MM86 in Chesterfield Co. All NB & all SB travel lanes closed.10:30PM — 511 Central Virginia (@511centralva) July 2, 2018