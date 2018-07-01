3-vehicle crash closes Jeff Davis Highway; 1 critically injured

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A three-vehicle crash shutdown Jefferson Davis Highway at Dundas Road in Chesterfield County for hours Sunday.
Police were called to the wreck around 8:30 p.m.
Chesterfield Police said one person was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.
A CBS 6 crew on the scene spotted one car in the median of the highway.
At last check at 10:50 p.m., all lanes of Jefferson Davis Highway remained closed.
There has been no word on what led to the crash.
