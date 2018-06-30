Police working triple shooting in Petersburg

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PETERSBURG, Va. -- Police are investigating a shooting that left three people wounded in Petersburg Saturday afternoon.

Lt. Emanuel Chambliss said the shooting happened in the 1400 block of Hanover Street.

That crime scene is about half a mile away from A.P. Hill Elementary School.

Two people are in critical condition, according to Crime Insider sources. The third victim has injuries that are not life-threatening, according to sources.

A witness said he heard eight gunshots before he said a woman screamed out that her son had been shot.

Police said they are still early in their investigation and that information was limited.

No additional details were available at last check.

WTVR CBS 6 News has a crew headed to the scene.

If you have information that could help police, call Petersburg Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can submit a news tip here.