Toddler critically injured in South Richmond shooting

RICHMOND, Va. — Authorities are investigating after a toddler was shot on Richmond’s Southside Saturday evening.

Richmond Police officials said officers were called to the 300 block of East 9th Street — off of Commerce Road — around 5:45 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived they found a three-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound.

Officials said the child was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

No additional details were available at last check.

