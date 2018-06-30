Pickup truck catches fire; I-64 east closed near Airport Drive

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A single-vehicle crash closed all lanes of I-64 east near Airport Drive (mile marker 196) Saturday evening.

Sgt. Keeli L. Hill with Virginia State Police said the crash happened around 7 p.m.

“No reports of injuries, but damage to the pickup truck from the collision and catching on fire,” Hill said.

VDOT officials reported that traffic was getting by using the right shoulder.

All lanes reopened around 8:30 p.m.

No additional details were available at last check.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can submit a news tip here.