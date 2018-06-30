Manchester High grad robbed, beaten and left for dead

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police said 19-year-old Andrew Hensley was found badly beaten in the 6000 block of Willow Oaks Drive on Richmond's Southside shortly after midnight on Friday.

At last check Saturday, the Manchester High School graduate remained in critical condition.

CBS 6 reporter Ashley Lewis spoke with the victim's father, John Hensley, Saturday afternoon.

Hensley said his son, who had facial trauma and swelling to both eyes, was airlifted to VCU Medical Center.

In a recent Facebook post, Hensley confirmed his son will lose sight in his right eye and that doctors are conducting tests to determine the extent of his brain injuries.

The family is asking for the communities support and prayers.

Authorities are still investigating this incident and the family is asking anyone with information to call police immediately.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or http://www.7801000.com. You can also submit tips to GUN250 about persons illegally possessing guns by texting Crime Stoppers at 274637, then using keyword “GUN250” followed by your tip. Rewards up to $250. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.