Man riding lawnmower fatally struck by car in Louisa County

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. — State Police are investigating after a man riding a lawnmower was struck and killed in Louisa County Saturday morning.

Troopers responded to the accident at Route 522 just south of Owens Creek Road just before 9:45 a.m. Their preliminary investigation revealed that 21-year-old Brent Davis was driving a 1995 Lincoln Town Car headed south on Route 522 and was entering a curve when he came upon 46-year-old Garrett Lyron Jackson on a riding lawnmower. Jackson was attempting to turn the mower around in the road to make his way back onto the lawn.

Upon encountering Jackson on the lawnmower, Davis hit his brakes in an attempt to stop and struck him in the rear, throwing him from the mower.

Jackson was transported to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

State Police say the crash remains under investigation and no charges have been placed at this time.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can submit a news tip here.