Henrico Humane Society holds foster recruitment event

GLEN ALLEN, Va. -- The Henrico Humane Society is looking for help saving the lives of local pets in need of homes.

They held a foster recruitment event at the Petco store in Glen Allen on Saturday.

The Humane Society keeps all their pets with foster families before they move to their forever homes.

Melissa Golden with the Henrico Humane Society said families will get help if they choose to foster.

“We need fosters for both cats and dogs. And the best thing about fosters is all you do is give the love," Golden said. "We pay for all of the supplies. Any medical treatment, anything that the animals needs. And all we ask is that we have people who provide a loving home for them until we can find their permanent home."

There is a foster application process prospective families can review.

Click here to learn about the process on the Henrico Humane Society's website.