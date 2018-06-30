Heat and humidity: When heat index may break 105°

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- A ridge of heat will sit over our region for the next few days. Heat and humidity will both build through Monday, producing a dangerous combination.

Limit your time out of air conditioning if possible. The city of Richmond will have two cooling centers open Saturday afternoon.

Highs Saturday will be in the low to mid 90s. The maximum heat index, or "feels like" temperature, will be in the 95°-100° range in the metro.

Highs Sunday will be in the mid to upper 90s with a heat index 100°-105° in the metro.

Monday looks to be the hottest day of the stretch with highs in the upper 90s and a heat index near or above 105°. A heat advisory will likely be issued for much of the state for Monday.



This ridge of heat will shift slightly towards mid-week, but highs will still be in the low to mid 90s from Tuesday through Friday. The peak heat index in the afternoons will be near 100°.

This hot pattern will limit rainfall. A few isolated afternoon thunderstorms are possible Wednesday through Friday.

We have a better chance of some storms next Saturday, and highs may remain in the 80s.

Stay with CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

Click to connect with Mike Stone on social media:

CBS 6 Storm Team Links