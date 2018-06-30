Sheriff says fight led to deadly Emporia shooting

GREENSVILLE COUNTY, Va. — Authorities said a man is in custody following a fatal shooting in Emporia Saturday afternoon.

Greensville County Sheriff W. T Jarratt Jr. said deputies were called to a home in the 1000 block of Dry Bread Road for a fight between two men at 3:10 p.m.

“While units were responding the communications center received a call back stating that shots had been fired,” Jarratt said.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they found one of the men suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Jarratt said that when rescue crews arrived, the victim was pronounced dead.

Officials said his name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Jarratt said the other man at the scene was detained, but there has been no word yet on possible charges.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to call the Greensville County Sheriff’s Office at 434 348 4200 or the Emporia/Greensville Crime Line at 434 634 1111.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can submit a news tip here.