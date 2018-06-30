Firefighters revive dog pulled from house fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. -- Firefighters from Chesterfield and Colonial Heights revived a dog pulled from a burning home in Colonial Heights early Saturday morning.

Deputy Fire Marshal J. E. Boisseau with Colonial Heights Fire & EMS said crews were dispatched to a home in the 2300 Block of Franklin Avenue just before 3:30 a.m.

"Fire units arrived on scene with fire in the rear of the structure," Boisseau said. "The fire was quickly contained."

Boisseau said a dog was rescued from the home.

Photos posted to the Firefighters of Colonial Heights Fire Department Facebook page show crews giving oxygen to the dog.

"Working together to bring a dog back after it was found in a structure fire early this morning," the post reads.

The family, who was not home when the fire broke out, is being assisted by the Red Cross.

Officials said damage to the home is estimated at about $5,000.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.