Police investigating Northside double shooting

RICHMOND, Va. — Police are investigating a double shooting that sent two men to the hospital Saturday evening on Richmond’s

Officers were called to the 3800 block of Chamberlayne Avenue just before 6:15 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

Police said that when officers arrived at the scene they found two men suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

The pair were transported to an area hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Additionally, police said they are not seeking suspects in connection with the shooting.

No additional details were available at last check.

