Video shows driver swerve into Henrico yard to avoid cyclist

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – A bicyclist captured scary video of a close call along Osborne Turnpike in Henrico County on Sunday.

Jan Waldron said video, which was taken from a camera mounted under the seat of his bike, showed the impatient driver of a dark blue sedan passing another car by driving into the oncoming lane of traffic in a no passing zone.

But when the driver came upon the cyclist in that lane, video shows the car swerve left and end up in someone's yard.

Waldron said the driver was able to regain control and get back onto the road.

Police said the incident was not reported to them.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can submit a news tip here.