The Kitchen Magician’s Lump crab tostadas

RICHMOND, Va – Executive Chef Ausar AriAnkh from The Kitchen Magician Catering Company walked us through the steps on creating some fresh and delicious lump crab tostadas. You can see more magical creations at https://www.kitchenmagiciancatering.com/.

Lump Crab Tostados

Serves 4

Ingredients

1 lb. lump crabmeat 1 tbsp. olive oil 2 tbsp. mayonnaise 3 tbsp. finely chopped red onion

½ cup finely chopped chives

3 tbsp. finely diced red pepper 1 jalapeño, stemmed and finely chopped 3 plum tomatoes, cored, seeded and chopped 1/4 cup lightly packed cilantro leaves, chopped 2 limes, finely grated zest and juice Salt and black pepper 8 flat tostada shells, packaged or homemade (if home made you can grill or fry) 1 avocado, pitted and diced

1 cup shredded iceberg lettuce

Garnish Cilantro sprigs 2 limes, quartered

1 cup micro greens

Directions

1) Place the crabmeat in a bowl add mayonnaise, red pepper, chives, lime zest and juice to the crabmeat. Using a rubber spatula or spoon, gently fold (or toss) all ingredients until well blended. Season well with salt and pepper. Sauté in a medium high heat pan with oil for about 1 minute to heat thoroughly to 145 degree minimum.

2) Place diced avocado in bowl. Add lime juice, jalapeno, diced tomato, onion, cilantro, salt and pepper and lightly toss.

3) Top each tostada shell with shredded lettuce, crabmeat, and diced avocado. Garnish with a sprig of cilantro, micro greens and sour cream. Serve each with a lime wedge.