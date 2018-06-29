× Six people possibly displaced after South Richmond house fire

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 4700 block of Caldwell Avenue, in South Richmond.

The fire was reported around 8:30 a.m. Friday.

Firefighters found heavy fire coming from the kitchen and all occupants standing outside. The Red Cross was asked to respond to see if six people, four adults and two juveniles, needed help.

There were no injuries, according to Lt. Chris Armstrong, with Richmond Fire.