Henrico church bus crashes on mission trip in SC

HORRY COUNTY, SC -- Moments after leaving a week of spirituality, worship and service in Myrtle Beach, a church bus from Ridge Baptist Church in Henrico County overturned on Green Sea Road in Horry County, South Carolina.

Police said the bus driver failed to stop for a stop sign and was hit by a pickup truck around 1:15 p.m. Friday.

The crash left one adult and one child on the bus in critical condition, according to a spokesperson for Horry County South Carolina Fire Rescue.

@hcfirerescue and Fair Bluff EMS operating at GREEN SEA RD / W HWY 9 BYP for a multi-vehicle Crash. 2 cars and an overturned church bus 17 total patients. 3 critical, 3 serious, 9 Minor, 2 refusals, 1 was extricated. 8 Ambulances, 4 Fire Apparatus, 12 Staff Officers responded — Horry SC Fire Rescue (@hcfirerescue) June 29, 2018

Pastor Alan Ray, who was about an hour away from Horry County when he spoke to reporter Melissa Hipolit on Friday night, said 11 middle and high school-aged students as well as two adult sponsors were on the bus when it crashed.

Ray said that nine of the victims were treated and released, but that four of the injured remain hospitalized.

Ray said that his daughter, who was one of the adults on the trip, has talked with all but one of the victims.

The pastor said that he was driving down one van down -- and the church planned to send another -- to transport the group back to Virginia.

Additionally, Ray said that several parents had already traveled south to be with their children following the crash.

The bus was headed back to Virginia following a mission trip to Myrtle Beach called SeeSalt.

SeeSalt is a one-week summer camp where kids do bible study and worship as well as hands-on mission work in the community.

"We really appreciate everybody's prayers and support," Ray said. "People have been really kind about expressing their concern and we're very grateful."

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can submit a news tip here.