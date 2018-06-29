Rescuers work to save deaf puppy named Toffee from 50-foot hole

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Live video showed rescuers working to save a deaf 7-week-old puppy named Toffee Friday after the dog tumbled down a 50-foot hole the day before.

Toffee’s story captured the attention of hundreds after her foster family in Huntsville, Alabama posted a call for help on a local lost pet Facebook page. On Friday, rescue

The foster owner says she didn’t know about the hole before Toffee fell in. She said it was mostly covered up with rocks, and the crevice was only completely revealed when a rescue team arrived. Crews wanted to lower a person down, but the entrance to the hole is about 5 feet wide.

Rescue teams are using all of their resources — they’ve lowered down many different crates, tarps, ropes, duffle bags, food items, etc., to try to lure Toffee into a place where she can be lifted.

Huntsville Fire & Rescue have a camera on the end of a plumbing pipe that is lowered into the crevice. They can see that Toffee is alive and moving around, but she is resting under a ledge that is out of reach of all the items that have been lowered down to her.

She has been provided with food, water, and ways to stay warm down in the hole.

This is a developing story.