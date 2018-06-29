× One person, four dogs perish in Hopewell house fire

HOPEWELL, Va. — One person and four dogs perished in a Hopewell house fire late Thursday evening, according to fire officials.

Hopewell Fire was dispatched at 10:16 p.m. for a report of a house fire in the 200 block of S. 9th Street. Dispatch advised that flames were already visible, and reported a male and several dogs were still inside.

Units arrived on scene within four minutes and found heavy fire conditions coming from the front door and several windows.

Officials said they made a rapid and aggressive search in extreme heat and smoke conditions into the bedroom window, hoping to find the trapped occupant.

At the same time the engine crew made a push through the front door in heavy fire conditions and quickly found the occupant, who was removed from the residence.

Officials determined that the occupant succumbed to the fire conditions before they arrived. Four dog inside the residence were also deceased.

A close family friend at the scene said that the man was a 65-year-old veteran who was in a wheelchair.

Thanks to Hopewell Animal Control who responded to assist with their removal.

Hopewell Police Department, Prince George Fire and EMS, and Fort Lee Fire offered support in multiple capacities.

“It was an all around team effort that gave every possible chance for a better outcome that unfortunately didn’t turnout that way,” said Hopewell Fire Chief Donald R. Hunter. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family that suffered the loss.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information and a live report in the noon show on CBS 6.