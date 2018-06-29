× Northside brewery Tabol readies for August opening

RICHMOND, Va. — The launch date for the city’s newest brewery – and the first in Northside – is in sight.

Tabol Brewing aims to open in August at 704 Dawn St., just off Chamberlayne Avenue.

After buying the building last fall for $287,000 and announcing their plans, Tabol owners Nic Caudle and Travis Dise have ramped up work on the property in recent weeks and beers already are brewing.

Tabol (pronounced “table”) is planning to brew “funky” beers that are mostly barrel-aged, Caudle said.

“We’re doing everything in barrels,” Caudle said. “The majority of our beers will be made with wild yeast we’ll forage from our gardens and other places.”

Tabol will start with 10 taps, with plans to have two or three core beers on regular rotation, including a “saison-ish” brew, as Caudle described it.

Continue reading on RichmondBizSense.com.