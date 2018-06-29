Multi-vehicle crash shuts down I-64 east near Laburnum Avenue

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A multi-vehicle accident has closed all lanes of I-64 east near Laburnum Avenue in Henrico County Friday afternoon.

The wreck happened near Laburnum Avenue (mile marker 196), according to VDOT.

Because all lanes are closed, traffic is being rerouted off the intestate at Exit 195.

Drivers were warned to expect delays and there was a one-mile backup as of 4:15 p.m.

If you see breaking news, and can do so safely, shoot a photo or video and send it to CBS 6. You can also upload photos to our Facebook page or email pics@wtvr.com from your phone.