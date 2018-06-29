GRTC Pulse ridership ‘far exceeds expectations’ in first days

RICHMOND, Va. — Ridership on the GRTC Pulse far exceeded expectation, according to a statement released by the transit company. The GRTC Pulse first launched at 6 a.m. on Sunday, June 24, and offered free rides through June 30 so that people could check out the service and get used to the other retooled bus routes that went into effect that same day.

There were 6,240 trips on the Pulse that first day; GRTC said the ridership goal for Sunday was 1,600.

On Monday, the first weekday of service, 8,669 riders were on board, which officials said “far exceeded the daily weekday ridership goal of 3,500.”

On Tuesday, ridership remained very high at 7,968, more than double the weekday ridership goal. Wednesday ridership was similar to Tuesday’s, at 7,877. GRTC is still processing Thursday’s data.

This means that in just the first four days of Pulse service alone, the Pulse welcomed nearly 31,000 riders onto the new service.

Sunday, June 24, 2018 Monday, June 25, 2018 Tuesday, June 26, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 6,240 8,669 7,968 7,877

The GRTC Pulse is free to ride through Saturday, June 30, along with free rides on all GRTC bus routes (except the Kings Dominion Express).

After this week, the fare to ride the Pulse is the same as local routes at $1.50 per ride or $0.75 for reduced fare customers. The Pulse is free to ride for CARE customers. To learn more about the Pulse and explore how to ride this new service, please visit: http://www.ridegrtc.com/brt/.

GRTC maintains that they have had an “overwhelming positive response” from riders. Certainly the service is going through its integration period, but there have been complaints from passengers, ranging from delayed buses to general confusion and packed buses that make travel inconvenient for some.