Former VCU basketball star Mo-Alie Cox visits Richmond to inspire youth

RICHMOND, Va. -- Former VCU Basketball Star and recently signed Colts player, Mo-Alie Cox spent his Thursday morning inspiring kids at a summer camp.

The camp is called 'PAL' -- which stands for Police Athletic League. Sports Director Perry Barber said there are about 155 students enrolled in the Summer program. He said the goal is to break down barriers between police and children, and expose kids to professional role models.

"It’s good for the kids to see guys like Mo Alie-Cox. They idolize him and even I idolize him. So I love the Rams, he’s a great basketball player, but he’s also a great person," said Barber.

Cox said he majored in Criminal Justice, and wants to encourage children to achieve their goals.

"Being in the NFL, like someone they could look up to -- seeing they could make it there someday. Because growing up I was in camps just like this," said Cox.

Kids at the camp got to visit Busch Gardens after meeting Cox.