A dinner like no other!

RICHMOND, Va – Put on your best white outfit and get ready for a night you’ll never forget! Diner en Blanc is coming to Richmond Saturday, July 7th. Participants will be taken to a secret location where they’ll set up a table with dinner and enjoy! Enjoli Moon, Ayana Obika and Christine Wansleben, the co-founders of Diner en Blanc Richmond set up a table in our studio to talk about the event that takes place in 90 cities around the world.

Diner en Blanc Richmond 2018 is already sold out, but you can find out more about next year’s event at https://richmond.dinerenblanc.com/