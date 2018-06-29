× 222-year-old Henrico house hits the market

After nearly a half-century in the same family ownership, a relocated 18th-century house beside a Henrico County office park is on the market for its next caretaker.

Cheswick, a two-story Cape Cod-style colonial at 8106 Three Chopt Road, was listed for sale this month by descendants of Fred and Helen Laughon, who purchased the house and moved it about 5,000 yards from its original location when the adjacent Forest Office Park was developed in the 1970s.

Their son, Tom Laughon, who lives in a house next door, listed Cheswick with Scott Ruth of Shaheen, Ruth, Martin & Fonville Real Estate. Ruth attended Collegiate School with one of Tom’s daughters, who with their father are heirs to the property.

Ruth said the house, which was listed June 12 but not shown publicly until Wednesday, is being marketed for resale as a private residence but also could be rezoned for commercial use as an office.

The 1,500-square-foot house, on about a half-acre, is priced at $415,000. The latest county assessment valued the property at $292,100.

“We’ve had interested parties come in to see it that have a familiarity with historical properties from outside of the Richmond area,” Ruth said. “There is a group of buyers that like to follow historical properties, and that’s gained some interest as well.”

Tom Laughon, who owns local business consulting firm Catch Your Limit with wife Melissa, said he and his daughters, who both live in North Carolina, are ready to sell the house after the death of his mother Helen in January.

“Our hope is truly that someone will be able to take it and embrace it and give it the kind of care that my folks did,” he said.

Continue reading on RichmondBizSense.com.