× 17 hurt when Henrico church bus crashes, overturns in South Carolina

LORIS, SC – Multiple injuries were reported aboard a church bus from the Ridge Baptist Church in Henrico that crashed in South Carolina.

A tweet from the Horry County Fire department said crews responded to the intersection of Green Sea Road and W. Highway 9 Bypass for an overturned bus with multiple injuries around 1:15 p.m. Friday.

The crash involved two cars and the bus from Henrico, officials said. The church was there for a mission trip, reports News13.

Seventeen people sustained injuries in the crash; three have critical injuries, three have serious injuries, and nine have minor injuries. Two others refused treatment.

Eight ambulances and four fire trucks responded to the scene. Cpl. Sunny Collins, with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, told News13 that the bus was traveling north.

Police said the bus failed to stop for a stop sign and was struck by a pickup truck. Another car was at the stop sign at the intersection and was hit, but Collins couldn’t confirm if the car was hit by the truck or the bus.

Mark Nugent, the Public Information Officer for Horry County Fire Rescue, told News13 that 11 teenage kids and two adults were on the bus and a child was extricated from the bus.

Of the three critical patients, one was in the other cars involved, one was a child on the bus, and one was an adult on the bus, News13 reported.

Over 40 first responders were on the scene of the crash.

