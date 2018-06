× Downed tree blocks road, knocks out power in neighborhood

RICHMOND, Va. — More than 300 Dominion Energy customers lost power Thursday morning when a large tree fell and took out power likes along Old Gun Road East, near the Chesterfield County/Richmond line.

The outage affected the Reed’s Landing neighborhood.

Crews are working to remove the tree off the road and restore power to the area.

Dominion estimates power would be restore between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Large tree down on Old Gun Road East. Fell on a power line and is blocking the entire road. pic.twitter.com/kttuj4a5hg — Kathryn Young (@kathryn_e_young) June 28, 2018