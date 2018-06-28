“The Professor” gives a master class in barbecue

RICHMOND, Va – 5 time World BBB Champion Tuffy Stone made two recipes straight from the pages of his new cookbook, “Cool Smoke: the Art of Great Barbecue” in our backyard weather center garden. He made orecchette salad with grilled broccoli and grapes and spice-rubbed chicken wings with celery seed white sauce. Tuffy is known as “The Professor” in the Barbeque world and he was recently nominated into the BBQ Hall of Fame! Congratulations!
For More information visit: www.coolsmokebarbeque.com
Orecchiette Salad with Grilled Broccoli and Grapes
Serves 8 to 12
2 large, tart apples, such as Granny Smith, peeled, cored and cut in thin wedges
½ lemon
2 heads broccoli, quartered
¼ white onion
1 orange, cut in half
¼ cup plus 1 teaspoon olive oil, divided
Kosher salt, to taste, for pasta water
Pepper, to taste
2 cups red seedless grapes
1 cup Spicy Walnuts (recipe, page xx)
1 ½ cups Tarragon and Aleppo White Sauce (recipe, page xx)
¼ cup tarragon leaves
¼ cup torn basil
Kosher salt and fresh ground black pepper
1 pound orecchiette
To make the Orecchiette Salad: Place the apple wedges in a bowl with enough water to cover and add the lemon juice. Place the apples in theacidulated lemon water to keep them from browning. Drain before using.
Prepare a grill for direct heat cooking, and preheat to 300 degrees F.
Lightly brush the broccoli quarters, onion, and the cut side of the orange halves with olive oil, and season with kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper.
Grill the broccoli and onion, cut side down, for 3 minutes. Flip and grill for an additional 3 minutes, then set aside to cool. When cool enough to handle, cut the broccoli into florets and julienne the onion.
Next, char the orange halves, cut side down, and char for 3 minutes on the grill. Turn the orange 45 degrees, and char an additional 3 minutes, then set aside to cool. When cool enough to handle, section the orange halves and remove the peel.
In a small bowl, lightly toss the grapes with olive oil and season to taste with salt and pepper. Put the olives in a grill basket and place it on the grill and cook for 3 to 4 minutes, or until they begin to blister. Set aside.
In a large stockpot over high heat, bring 4 to 6 quarts of water with 1/8 cup kosher salt to a rapid boil. Add the orecchiette, stir gently, and return to a boil. Cook 11 minutes, or until the pasta is not quite al dente. Drain and rinse with cold water to set the pasta. Drain well again, and toss with 1 teaspoon olive oil to prevent the pasta from sticking..
Drain the reserved apples and pat them dry. In a large mixing bowl, combine the pasta, apples, broccoli, grapes, onion, orange segments, Spicy Walnuts, 1½ cups Tarragon and Aleppo White Sauce, the tarragon leaves, and torn basil. Toss gently to combine. Season to taste and serve.
Spicy Walnuts
Yields 2 cups
2 tablespoons melted butter
1 tablespoon Caramel Simple Syrup (recipe, page xx)
1 teaspoon smoked salt
1 teaspoon ground chile de arbol (see Source Guide, page xx
2 cups walnuts
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F.
Combine the butter, Caramel Simple Syrup, salt, and chile de arbol in a mixing bowl. Add the walnuts and toss to evenly coat.
Lightly grease a rimmed baking pan with the live oil and spread the walnuts in a single layer in the pan. Bake for 45 minutes, stirring the pecans every 10 minutes with a wooden spoon. Watch to se that the walnuts do not burn. Remove from the oven and set aside to cool to room temperature. The spiced walnuts may be stored in an airtight container for 3 weeks.
Tarragon and Aleppo White Sauce
Yields a generous 2 ½ cups
1 ½ cups Duke’s mayonnaise
¼ cup plus 2 tablespoons distilled white vinegar
¼ cup plus 2 tablespoons fresh squeezed lemon juice
¾ teaspoon granulated garlic
¼ cup plus 2 tablespoons buttermilk
1 ½ teaspoons aleppo pepper
1 ½ teaspoons Simple Syrup (recipe, page xx)
3 teaspoons kosher salt
3 tablespoons finely chopped tarragon
3 tablespoons finely chopped Italian flat leaf parsley
In a medium mixing bowl, combine all the ingredients except the tarragon and parsley and whisk thoroughly. Use a rubber spatula to fold in the chopped tarragon and parsley. Refrigerate in an airtight container until ready to use. This sauce may be kept, refrigerated, for 3 days.
Spice Rubbed Chicken Wings with Celery Seed White Sauce
Serves 6 to 8
These chicken wings are really, really good. I love all types of wings, from Buffalo or barbecued to Asian, but these chicken wings are a refreshing change. The poultry rub has no sugar and gives the meat a savory pop. And because the wings are grilled, the skin is crispy with just a touch of smoke. However, what really makes these chicken wings standout is the Celery Seed White Sauce. I brush some of the sauce on the wings after taking them off the grill, then return them for a quick sear. Serve them with a little more sauce on the side, and once you start, you’ll find it really hard to stop eating these wings.
2 dozen whole chicken wings
¼ cup Poultry Rub (recipe, page xx)
1 1/2 cups Celery Seed White Sauce (recipe, page xx)
Sprinkle the chicken wings liberally on all sides with the poultry rub and let them sit at room temperature for 1 hour before grilling.
Heat the grill to 400 degrees F using the direct grilling method (see Fire, page xx).
Place the wings on the hot grate of the grill to cook directly over hot coals and cook them for 30 minutes, using tongs to flip them every 6 minutes. The wings will be done when meat thermometer placed into the thickest part of the meat reads an internal temperature of 175 degrees F.
Transfer the wings to a rimmed baking sheet. Brush all sides of the wings with the 3/4 cup Celery Seed White Sauce and return to the grill for an additional 5 minutes, being careful not to burn the chicken. Transfer to a serving platter, drizzle with the remaining sauce, or pass the sauce around the table, and serve hot.
Celery Seed White Sauce
Yields 2 ½ cups
1 ½ cups Duke’s mayonnaise
½ cup plus 1 tablespoon cider vinegar
3 tablespoons fresh squeezed lemon juice
¾ teaspoon granulated garlic
1 ½ teaspoons celery seed
¾ teaspoon cayenne pepper
2 ¼ teaspoons kosher salt
3 teaspoons Simple Syrup (recipe, page xx)
In a medium mixing bowl, whisk all ingredients together thoroughly. Refrigerate in an airtight container until ready to use. This sauce may be kept, refrigerated, for 3 days.
Poultry Rub
Yields a generous 1½ cupsCool Smoke Rub
Yields a generous 1 ½ cups
½ cup turbinado sugar
¼ cup plus 2 tablespoons kosher salt
¼ cup Smoked Chili Powder (recipe, page xx)
2 tablespoons plus 2 teaspoons ground cumin
1 teaspoon cayenne pepper
1 tablespoon plus 1 teaspoon cracked black pepper
1 tablespoon plus 1 teaspoon granulated garlic
1 tablespoon plus 1 teaspoon granulated onion
In a medium bowl, mix all ingredients together thoroughly. Store in an airtight container until ready to use.
Chicken Brine
Yields 3¼ quarts
1 cup plus 1 tablespoon kosher salt
½ cup granulated sugar
1 large carrot, rough chop
1 celery stalk, leaves included, rough chop
¼ yellow onion, medium rough chop
½ bunch Italian flat leaf parsley, torn in half
½ bunch fresh thyme
1 to 2 bay leaves
1 tablespoon whole black peppercorns
In a large bowl or plastic container, combine 3 quarts water with the salt and sugar. Stir until most of the salt and sugar are dissolved. Add the remaining ingredients, and refrigerate for 24 hours before using.