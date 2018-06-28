× Driver struck on I-95 in Richmond after getting out of car to run from police

RICHMOND, Va. — A person on the run from Chesterfield Police was struck by a vehicle on Interstate 95 near Maury Street in South Richmond.

“Shortly before 1 p.m. [Thursday], a Chesterfield Police officer stopped a vehicle for speeding on southbound Chippenham Parkway near the interchange with Jefferson Davis Highway. The officer detected the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle and attempted to detain the driver,” a Chesterfield Police spokesperson wrote in an email. “At that point, the driver fled. The officer pursued the vehicle, a four-door Toyota Camry, onto northbound Interstate 95.”

During the I-95 pursuit, the driver struck another vehicle and his car came to a stop. That’s when police said he ran across northbound I-95 and into the southbound lanes.

“He was struck by a southbound vehicle,” the police spokesperson said. “[He] was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. A female passenger in the vehicle was not injured and refused rescue.”

All southbound lanes reopened by 2:30 p.m., according to the Virginia Department of Transportation. The northbound right lane remains closed and three-mile backup remains in both directions.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.