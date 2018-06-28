× Richmond Harley Davidson Benefit Concert

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond Harley Davidson Benefit Concert, on behalf of the Childhelp Alice C. Tyler Village and the children in their care, so each child has a chance at a brighter future.with performances from professional wrestler, model and country singer Mickie James, and national sensation Odyssey Road – Tribute to Journey headlining the show. The concert is Friday, June 29, from 5:30 p.m. – 9:00 p.m., at Richmond Harley-Davidson, 1220 Harley Club Drive, Ashland. Tickets are $20.00 and are available at Richmond Harley Davidson, or can be purchased at the concert or can purchase Will Call tickets at 540-212-1272 with a credit card or you can make a donation. Children under 12 admitted Free.

Support the Virginia programs and services of Childhelp, founded in 1959 by Sara O’Meara and Yvonne Fedderson, Childhelp is one of the largest and oldest national non-profit organizations dedicated to the treatment and prevention of child abuse and neglect. Its programs, which directly serve abused children and their families, focus on meeting the children’s physical, emotional, educational and spiritual needs. For more information call Childhelp at 540-399-5076 or email whardman@childhelp.org or

https://www.childhelp.org/harleydavidson/