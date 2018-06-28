Project completion adds nearly 300 parking spots at Staples Mill Amtrak station

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Amtrak has announced the completion of an $8.5 million expansion project at the Richmond Staples Mill Road train station.

County officials, along with representatives from Amtrak and VDOT celebrated the completion with a ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday morning.

The major redesign added 299 new parking spaces for a total of 587.

VDOT managed construction of the parking project, which, includes a new access for improved traffic flow, 31 new light poles with energy-efficient LED lights.

“The completion of this project is indicative of the Commonwealth’s commitment to providing our citizens more reliable travel options,” said Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation Director Jennifer Mitchell.

In the past, travelers had complained about the lack of parking at the Staples Mills Road station, which is the busiest station in the southeast, according to Amtrak.

The project also added a new rear entrance off Bremner Boulevard, bike racks, taxi/ride-share parking, and ADA parking spaces.

“In addition, these additional parking spaces not only enhance the Amtrak customer experience but ensure better connectivity to local public transportation and economic opportunities for Virginians,” added Mitchell.

The project, which broke ground in August 2017, was fully funded by the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation.

