Minty and sweet Oreo Cream Cake

RICHMOND, Va – Sweet Leanne Fletcher showed us how to make a Mint Oreo Cream Cake. The rich and tasty dessert is perfect on a hot day! You can see more of Leanne’s creations at Big Herm’s Kitchen at 315 N 2nd St. in Richmond or at http://bighermskitchenrva.com/5175.

Mint Oreo Cream Cake

30 Mint Oreo cookies (will sperate)

30 Mint Oreo cookies (will keep whole)

4 cups heavy whipping cream

2 teaspoon vanilla

14 oz sweetened condensed milk

Directions: Separate the cream from the first 30 cookies into 2 medium bowl. Place only 15 of the cookies in a zip-top bag and crush with a rolling pin until fine crumbs form. Melt the cookie cream in the microwave for 30 seconds, or until melted. In a large mixing bowl, whip the heavy cream and vanilla until thickened and soft peaks form. Add the sweetened condensed milk, melted cookie cream, and cookie crumbs. Fold with a spatula until combined. Line a separate large bowl with the remaining 30 sandwich cookies. Pour in the cream mixture and smooth the top to cover. Cover and freeze overnight, or until solid. Invert onto a serving plate.