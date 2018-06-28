× Man charged with raping woman at gunpoint in Chesterfield County

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – A 21-year-old man has been arrested after police say he raped a woman at gunpoint in Chesterfield County.

Police say Jordi D. Mardock forced entry into a Chesterfield residence of a woman who is known to him, displayed a handgun and sexually assaulted her.

The incident occurred on March 30, 2018, according to police.

Mardock has been charged with rape, breaking and entering with the intent to rape, rob or murder, and Use or display firearm in commission of felony.

He was arrested on June 19.

