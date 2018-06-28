× Man charged with abduction in suspicious death of missing Dinwiddie teen

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. – A 21-year-old Dinwiddie County man has been arrested in the suspicious death of a Dinwiddie High School teen.

Donte Coleman has been charged with abduction of 17-year-old Ke’Asia Adkins, whose body has been positively identified as the African-American female found Thursday morning in an area behind her home.

Investigators had been searching the area ever since the Dinwiddie High School junior was reported missing Monday. She was last seen Monday morning when she left home for the day to go to cheer practice.

Details surrounding Adkins’ death have not been released at this time, but investigators say the case is being handled as a suspicious death investigation.

Coleman is believed to be a relative of Adkins, sources tell CBS 6.

