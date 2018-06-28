Big H’s *Royal Fajitas deserve a Crown

RICHMOND, Va – Richmond Caterer Big Herm Baskerville added a little adult flavor to his sizzling Fajitas by splashing in some Crown Royal Mesquite. You can see more of Big Herm’s recipes at Big Herm’s Kitchen at 315 N 2nd St. in Richmond or at http://bighermskitchenrva.com/5175

Big Herm’s Crown Royal Mesquite Fajitas

Ingredients: 2 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil 4 tablespoons fresh lime juice

8 tablespoons Mesquite Crown Royal 4 tablespoons pure chile powder 6 teaspoons ground cumin 2 teaspoon minced garlic 1 teaspoon kosher salt Steak: 1 pounds skirt steak, cut into strips

Chicken:

½ pound chicken thighs, cut into strips

Shrimp:

½ pound shrimp, deveined and tails off

2- tablespoons olive oil

1- onion sliced

2- green peppers sliced

Salad: 1 pound very small red potatoes, cooked 2 ears fresh corn, cooked and taken off cob 1 avocado, diced 4 medium radishes, thinly sliced 2 scallions, thinly sliced 1/2 cup finely chopped fresh cilantro leaves 2 tablespoons fresh lime juice 1 canned chipotle chile pepper in adobo sauce, minced 1 garlic clove, minced 1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil Kosher salt Ground black pepper Flour tortillas (6 inches) Directions In a small bowl whisk the paste ingredients. Spread the paste on both sides of each meat. Set aside for 15 to 30 minutes before cooking. In a large bowl place potatoes, avocado, radishes, scallions, and cilantro.

In a small bowl whisk the lime juice, chile, and garlic. Gradually whisk in the oil. Pour over the potato mixture and toss to combine. Season with salt and pepper.

Cook meat on grill.

Steak- 2-3 mins on each side

Chicken- 3-5 mins on each side

Shrimp- 2-3 mins each side

Sauté onions and peppers with oil

Serve on tortillas with salad.