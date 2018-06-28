× 3 people killed on Route 288

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va – Virginia State Police are investigating a triple fatal accident along route 288.

Troopers responded to the crash in the southbound lanes at West Creek Parkway around 9:00 p.m. Wednesday.

Investigators say a car pulled over to the shoulder after being involved in a crash with an animal. Three people inside that car exited and were standing next the car when another vehicle hit them.

All three victims died at the scene.

Crews shutdown all southbound lanes and a northbound lane for hours overnight. They reopened all lanes around 2:30 a.m. Thursday.