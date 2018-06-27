Showers, isolated thunderstorms possible Wednesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- A few showers and isolated thunderstorms will be possible. The heat will continue to build on Thursday, and we should make it into the 90s for the first of a long stretch of days above 90 degrees. Isolated thunderstorms will be possible on Thursday.

A large ridge of high pressure will be the main factor in our weather Friday through Monday, with high heat and humidity and a very low chance for any rain. The heat index will likely exceed 100 degrees Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. The ridge could break down a little by Tuesday and Wednesday (July 4th), but it is still expected to be a hot and humid Independence Day.