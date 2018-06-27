× Police seek suspect in armed robbery of mid-town 7-Eleven

RICHMOND, Va. – Richmond Police released pictures of a suspect and person of interest in an armed robbery which occurred this morning inside 7-Eleven on West Broad Street.

Richmond Police detectives need the public’s help to identify the suspect and person of interest in the photos who are suspected in an armed robbery of 7-Eleven on West Broad Street.

At approximately 3:06 a.m., an unknown male entered the 7-Eleven in the 4600 block of West Broad Street, displayed a firearm to the cashier, and demanded money.

The cashier complied, and the suspect fled with an undisclosed amount of money. The suspect was last seen driving south on Westmoreland Street in a dark-colored sedan.

A few minutes prior to the reported robbery, an unknown female entered the store. Detectives believe she may be involved in the incident.

The suspect is described as a black male in his early-20s. He was last seen wearing a navy-blue sweatshirt, gray pants, and black shoes.

The person of interest is described as a black female approximately 20-30 years old. She was last seen wearing a black cropped top with block lettering, black pants, no shoes, and a colored cap on her head.

Detectives ask anyone with any information about this incident to call Third Precinct Detective A. Davila at (804) 646-1069 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.