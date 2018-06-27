Non-profit offers support to youth aging out of the foster care system

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va – Impact Living Services is a non-profit agency providing a variety of independent living, behavioral health, and community outreach services to the Central Virginia Community. Case worker, Callee Snell shared about the education, employment and counseling opportunities Impact Living Services is offering young people aging out of the foster care system.

Richmond Location

1500 Spring Tree Ct Unit B, Henrico, VA 23228

(434) 533-1088 ext 181

Impact Living Services also serves the Harrisonburg, Lynchburg and Roanoke areas.

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY IMPACT LIVING SERVICES}