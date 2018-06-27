Heavy rains believed to be cause of washed out sidewalk at Chimborazo park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Heavy rains last week are believed to be the cause of a washed out a sidewalk at Chimborazo Park, that has since been closed off by city officials.

The sidewalk is located right next to the playground at the park and is banked against a retaining wall and a community garden.

City officials said the enormous amount of water found a weak point or void that caused the washout.

They said the sidewalk has been secured with barricades, and the gates are locked to prevent people from walking in the area.

When asked when the sidewalk would be fixed, officials said no timeline is available.

"At this time the location is still being evaluated to determine the extent of repairs necessary. DPW has secured the area, and engineers have been dispatched to complete the analysis. After which, a timeline for construction will done," said DPU spokesperson Angela Fountain.

37.525750 -77.411798