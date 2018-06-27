× Body found in search for missing Longwood University graduate

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach search crews looking for missing Longwood University graduate Denise Martin discovered a person’s body in their search area Wednesday morning.

No information was released about the body.

The Medical Examiner’s Office was called to a wooded area in the 2500 block of Edgehill Avenue, in Virginia Beach, to help identify the person and determine cause of death.

Martin, 22, was last seen at her Virginia Beach home last Tuesday.

Martin’s boyfriend Jordan Stroud told PilotOnline he spoke with Denise, by the phone, hours before she was last seen.

“It was just a conversation that we normally would have. She gave no indication of wanting to disappear or run away,” Stroud told the newspaper. “She has never given any kind of clue of wanting to do something like this, and she certainly didn’t do that in our last conversation.”

Police initially said they had no credible evidence of foul play in the case. There has been no update to that part of the missing person’s investigation.

This is a developing story.