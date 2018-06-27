David Bulow takes over as Richmond Kickers Head Coach

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- One of the Richmond Kickers best players will lead them the rest of the year. David Bulow was named the seventh head coach in team history. He replaces his former coach Leigh Cowlishaw, who will stay with the franchise as the Director of Soccer.

"It's not something that you would think would happen," said Bulow. "He {Cowlishaw} has just been a fixture, been Richmond Kickers through and through."

Bulow played seven seasons with the Kickers in two different stints. His 45 goals are fourth on the team's all-time scoring list and was the all-time leader in US Open Cup history with 14 goals when his Richmond career ended in 2013.

He became an assistant on Cowlishaw's staff in 2014 and later coached the Kickers Youth Soccer Club and the Richmond United U.S. Soccer Development Academy.

Bulow takes over a team that is in 14th place in the USL standings, have yet to win a road match this year and have 12 wins since the beginning of the 2017 season.

"I'll have a good few days to get an idea of the team first hand," Bulow stated. "I've been watching several of the last few games. Making notes and trying to get familiar with the playing staff."

He will also have the luxury of his former coach being a resource for him and the staff during the last half of the season.

"He's there to support me if I have any questions," said Bulow. "He's very much said that this my team now and I'm in charge of everything. But if I need anything, he will be there for me which is comforting."