RICHMOND, Va – Some of the finest blacksmiths from from America and Europe are showing off their craft at Meadow Event Park for the biannual Artist Blacksmith Association of North America gathering. Bill Bevins got a chance to swing the hammer with them as they sculpt and and shape in 12 tents across the park.

This visual event kicks off Wednesday, June 27th and continues through Saturday, June 30th. Click here for more information: https://old.abana.org/Conferences/2018/Conference.shtml